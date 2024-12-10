Epson Introduces CW-C8050 High-Speed Color Inkjet Label Printer with Innovative Ink Pack System

Epson India has introduced a groundbreaking solution for businesses with high-volume labeling needs: the ColorWorks CW-C8050. This advanced color inkjet label printer is designed to optimize efficiency and productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

Revolutionizing Label Printing with Ink Pack System

The CW-C8050 is the first label printer in India to feature Epson’s innovative Ink Pack System. This system replaces traditional ink cartridges with high-yield ink packs, each set holding 1.9 liters of ink – enough to print up to 3,000 labels per day. This significantly reduces the frequency of ink replacements, minimizing downtime and manual intervention, and ultimately boosting operational efficiency.

Unmatched Speed and Precision

This industrial-grade printer delivers exceptional speed, producing labels at a rate of up to 12 inches per second. Whether it’s barcodes, text, or intricate graphics, the CW-C8050 ensures crisp, high-resolution output thanks to Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology. This technology, combined with UltraChrome DL Inks, guarantees vibrant colors, sharp details, and durable labels that resist smudging and fading.

Seamless Integration and Versatility

Designed for versatility, the CW-C8050 seamlessly integrates into diverse operational environments. It’s compatible with leading operating systems like Windows®, Mac®, and Linux®, and supports industry-standard software such as ZPL II® and SAP®. This compatibility ensures a smooth transition and effortless integration into existing workflows.

Sustainable and Cost-Effective Solution

Beyond its performance capabilities, the CW-C8050 reflects Epson’s commitment to sustainability. By utilizing Heat-Free technology, this printer consumes less power and produces less waste than conventional label printers. This eco-conscious design contributes to a lower environmental footprint and reduces operational costs.

Empowering Businesses with On-Demand Label Printing

The ColorWorks CW-C8050 empowers businesses to take control of their labeling processes. This printer offers a cost-effective alternative to pre-printed labels, eliminating the need for large label inventories and simplifying SKU management. By bringing label printing in-house, businesses can optimize their workflows, reduce costs, and enhance their agility.

The Epson ColorWorks CW-C8050 is now available in India at a price of Rs. 7,88,999/- through authorized Epson dealers.