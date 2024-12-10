India’s Fastest Smartphone, the iQOO 13, Goes on Sale December 11

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, is set to revolutionize the market with the launch of India’s fastest smartphone, the iQOO 13. The flagship device promises top-notch performance, cutting-edge features, and premium design, catering to users who demand excellence.

Unparalleled Performance and Display

The iQOO 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, achieving an exceptional AnTuTu score of over 3 million. To elevate visual performance, it features the Supercomputing Chip Q2, which includes 2K Super Resolution and 144 FPS game frame interpolation.

The smartphone boasts the world’s first Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display, offering stunning visuals while prioritizing eye comfort. Its Monster Halo design further adds to its appeal.

Battery and Camera Features

The iQOO 13 houses a robust 6000mAh battery that supports 120W ultra-fast charging, allowing it to fully charge in just 30 minutes.

The device includes a triple-camera setup:

50MP Sony IMX 921 VCS true-color primary camera

50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens

50MP ultra-wide lens

With advanced vivo imaging algorithms, the smartphone ensures a superior photography experience.

Software and Long-Term Updates

Running on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, the iQOO 13 provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. The brand further ensures longevity with 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates.

‘Make in India’ Initiative and After-Sales Service

Continuing its commitment to ‘Make in India’, the iQOO 13 will be manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. For after-sales support, customers can access any of the 670+ company-owned service centers across the country, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

Pricing and Availability

The iQOO 13 is priced at INR 54,999 (effective price: INR 51,999) for the 12GB+256GB variant and INR 59,999 (effective price: INR 56,999) for the 16GB+512GB variant. It will be available in two premium colors: Legend and Nardo Grey.

Starting December 11, 12 noon, customers can purchase the iQOO 13 through vivo exclusive stores, the iQOO e-store, and Amazon.in. It will also be accessible at other mainline stores, ensuring convenience for users.

Exclusive Launch Offers

Buyers can enjoy several launch benefits, such as: