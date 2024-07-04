Exclusive: Samsung Eliminates Plus Model in Radical Galaxy S25 Series Shakeup

Samsung is making significant changes to its flagship Galaxy S25 series, notably eliminating the “Plus” model from the 2025 lineup. Internal databases reveal the existence of only two models: the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A New Galaxy S25 Series Emerges

This marks a departure from Samsung’s traditional three-model approach, which has been in place since 2021. The company appears to be streamlining its offerings, focusing on the standard and ultra-premium segments.

Why Ditch the “Plus”?

Several factors likely contribute to this decision. Previous “Plus” models have struggled to meet sales expectations, and consumers haven’t shown a strong preference for them. Additionally, the line between the standard and “Plus” models has blurred in recent years, with the primary differences being battery capacity and screen resolution. Eliminating the “Plus” model could also be a strategic move to encourage consumers to upgrade to the higher-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Anticipated Features and Launch Date

Although the Galaxy S25 series hasn’t been officially launched, leaks and rumors provide some insights into what to expect. The standard Galaxy S25 is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to boast a more impressive camera system, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 50MP telephoto cameras.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 series may utilize a combination of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Exynos 2500, and potentially a MediaTek chipset. Battery capacities are speculated to be 4000 mAh for the standard Galaxy S25 and 5000 mAh for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to officially unveil the new Galaxy S25 series in January 2025.

Samsung’s decision to discontinue the Galaxy S25+ model signals a strategic shift in the company’s approach to its flagship lineup. By focusing on the standard Galaxy S25 and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung aims to streamline its offerings and cater to a broader range of consumer preferences. Whether this move will resonate with consumers and drive sales remains to be seen, but it certainly adds an intriguing twist to the evolving landscape of smartphone technology.