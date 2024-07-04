Apple’s iOS 18 Gets Major India-Specific Upgrade

Apple has unveiled its latest mobile operating system, iOS 18, showcasing a range of features specifically tailored for users in India. The update, expected to roll out later this year, builds upon iOS 18’s debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, enhancing functionality and personalization for iPhone users.

Personalized Lock Screen and Contact Posters

The iOS 18 update allows users to personalize their Lock Screen clock with numerals from 12 Indian languages. This expands on the options introduced in iOS 17, which included English, Arabic (Indic), Devanagari, Khmer, and Burmese numerals. Additionally, users can now customize the font weight and color of their Lock Screen and Contact Posters, choosing from a wider variety of Indian languages including Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Odia, Ol Chiki, and Telugu.

Multilingual Siri for Indian Users

Siri receives a significant upgrade in iOS 18, gaining the ability to respond to queries in Hindi. Moreover, Siri can now comprehend Indian English commands blended with phrases from nine regional languages, enhancing its utility for a wider range of users.

Expanded Language Support on Default Keyboard

The default keyboard in iOS 18 extends its support to include typing in two additional Indian languages using Latin characters for English input. This facilitates trilingual predictive typing, enabling users to seamlessly switch between Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside English.

With these India-centric features, iOS 18 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to catering to its growing user base in the country. The enhanced language support, personalized options, and improved dual SIM controls make the iPhone experience more inclusive and tailored to the Indian market. iOS 18 is poised to be a significant upgrade for Indian iPhone users, offering a more intuitive and localized experience.