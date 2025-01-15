Experience the Launch of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

Get ready to witness the unveiling of the most anticipated devices by realme, featuring cutting-edge technology and design. The event will showcase India’s first temperature-responsive smartphone design, a result of an exclusive collaboration with Nordic studio Valeur Designers. Mark your calendar for Thursday, 16th January 2025, at 12:00 Noon IST, for an exciting livestream event that promises to redefine innovation.

Introducing the realme 14 Pro Series 5G

The realme 14 Pro Series 5G sets a new benchmark in smartphone performance with the powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring seamless energy efficiency. This series boasts the revolutionary Ocean Oculus camera system, designed with AI-driven imaging for exceptional photography. Its 50MP primary camera with OIS supports 4K video recording, making it a perfect companion for creative enthusiasts.

Key design elements include a bezel-less quad-curved display on the realme 14 Pro+ 5G, while the realme 14 Pro 5G offers a 120Hz curved vision display for immersive visuals. For those passionate about low-light photography, the triple flash camera system ensures remarkable clarity even in challenging conditions.

Explore the realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC

Alongside the smartphones, the event will introduce the groundbreaking realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, which takes audio experiences to the next level. Equipped with 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation, ENC call noise cancellation, and a remarkable 38-hour battery life, these earbuds deliver unparalleled performance. With an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, they are designed for durability and comfort.

Join the Exclusive Livestream Event

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the future of smartphone technology and sustainable innovation. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will set new standards in design and performance. Join us for the livestream on 16th January 2025 at 12:00 Noon IST and be part of this extraordinary launch experience.