Explore the New Sangyaan App: Empowering RPF Personnel with Legal Resources

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recently unveiled a new mobile application named Sangyaan to boost their enforcement capabilities.

Comprehensive Insights into Sangyaan App

Developed internally by the RPF’s Tech Team, the Sangyaan app serves as an educational tool aimed at providing RPF personnel with comprehensive knowledge about prevailing and new legal statutes.

Detailed Features of Sangyaan App

Sangyaan offers an extensive Legal Library that includes the latest acts such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023. These resources have been tailored for optimal mobile viewing.

A unique Law Comparison Tool enables users to juxtapose specific sections of current and past legislation to delineate legal adaptations over time.

The app also features a Section-wise Analysis, granting detailed insights into vital sections of the BNSS and BNS, especially how they apply procedurally within RPF operations.

With an Advanced Search functionality, users can efficiently sift through legal texts by sections, chapters, or specific subjects, enhancing navigability and accessibility.

Moreover, Sangyaan extends beyond just the latest laws, including essential railway security laws like The Railway Protection Force Act (1957), The Railway Act (1989), The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act (1966), and RPF Rules (1987).

The user interface of the app is designed to be User-Friendly, emphasizing ease of use to foster better engagement and comprehension of the laws among RPF personnel.

Commitment to Transparency and Accessibility

In conjunction with the app, the RPF Director General has also introduced a handbook on the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. This resource is available in both digital and printed formats, detailing the practical implementation of the act in daily RPF operations.

The release of the Sangyaan app, alongside the BNSS handbook, underscores the RPF’s dedication to transparency and accessibility. It reflects their ongoing efforts to equip their personnel with the essential legal acumen necessary for effective law enforcement.

Sangyaan is currently accessible for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, ensuring widespread availability for all RPF personnel.