iQOO Launches the Fully Loaded 5G Smartphone iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Starting at INR 9,999

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will be available for sale starting 20th July on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store. This smartphone offers a fully loaded 5G experience, featuring the latest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G for future readiness and stable connectivity.

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, has launched its latest addition to the fully loaded Z series, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, in India. Designed for first-time 5G users, this smartphone features a powerful processor, a stellar design, and a Sony primary camera.

Powerful Performance and Connectivity

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform, boasts an 8-core CPU architecture built on the latest 6nm process technology. Achieving an impressive AnTuTu score of over 414K+, this device ensures seamless multitasking, lag-free gaming, and effortless app scrolling. It offers superfast downloading speeds, dual SIM 5G, future-ready technology, and stable 5G connectivity with 8 5G bands, redefining speed and connectivity.

The iQOO Z9 Lite also features a 90Hz Ultra Bright display with TÜV certification for low blue light emission and a high brightness mode of 840 nits, providing seamless visibility in both indoor and outdoor settings. Additionally, it includes a 50 MP Sony AI camera and a 2 MP bokeh camera for vivid moments, and an 8 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Engineered for durability, it comes with an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water. The device runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, promising two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at INR 10,499 (Effective Price – INR 9,999) for 4GB + 128GB, and INR 11,499 (Effective Price – INR 10,999) for 6GB + 128GB with up to 6GB of extended RAM, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G supports up to 1TB of expandable storage. It will be available on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in in two youthful and refreshing colour variants: Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown.

Commentary on the Launch

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, commented, “At iQOO, we are committed to advancing technology to meet the evolving demands of our young users. Inspired by valuable consumer feedback, industry trends, and the overwhelming response to our Z series smartphones, we are thrilled to introduce the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G. This smartphone is ideal for those looking to upgrade from 4G to 5G, offering robust performance, a stylish design, and lasting durability. Engineered for Gen Z and students with fast-paced lifestyles and diverse needs, the iQOO Z9 Lite is designed to keep up with their dynamic world.”

Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director of Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India, said, “Prime Day 2024 is set to feature one of the biggest lineups of new smartphone launches ever. As part of this, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, a key addition to the entry-level 5G segment. Our longstanding engagement with iQOO has been instrumental