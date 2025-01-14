Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro Sees Record Price Drop

The Flipkart Monumental Sale is making headlines with its significant discount on the iPhone 16 Pro, now available for an impressive ₹102,900, down from its launch price of ₹119,900. This markdown is part of a broader strategy by Flipkart to offer substantial savings across its tech inventory, which includes various models from Apple’s latest lineup.

Detailed Overview:

Flipkart’s Republic Day Monumental Sale, extending from January 13 to January 19, 2025, not only includes the iPhone 16 Pro but also offers discounts on other devices like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The standard iPhone 16 is tagged at ₹63,999, reduced from ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus will sell for ₹73,999, down from ₹89,900.

Additional perks include bank offers with Axis Bank providing an unlimited 5% cashback and a ₹1,000 gift voucher. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options and exchange bonuses where old smartphones can be traded for further discounts​.

Sale Highlights and Additional Offers:

The sale is not limited to Apple products; other tech items and gadgets are also up for grabs at reduced prices. Noteworthy deals include the Google Pixel 9, offered at an effective price of ₹64,999, down from ₹79,999, and various mid-range and budget options for different consumer needs​.

For those looking beyond Apple, alternatives like the iQOO 13, Vivo X200, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are available, each positioned competitively against the iPhone 16 series.

The Flipkart Monumental Sale provides a significant opportunity for consumers to purchase high-end smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro at reduced prices. With comprehensive bank offers, no-cost EMI options, and additional exchange bonuses, it’s an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices without stretching their budget.

