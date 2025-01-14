Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro: An In-Depth Comparison

The Poco X7 and iQOO Z9S Pro are two mid-range smartphones that cater to users looking for premium features without the flagship price tag. Both devices bring a lot to the table, from advanced displays and powerful chipsets to impressive camera systems. This detailed comparison delves into their dimensions, build quality, performance, camera capabilities, battery life, and other features to help you decide which smartphone suits your needs best.

Dimensions and Build Quality: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

When it comes to design, the Poco X7 and iQOO Z9S Pro take different approaches. The Poco X7 measures 162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm or 8.6 mm, with a weight of 185.5 g or 190 g, depending on the variant. It features a glass front protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, with a choice between a plastic back or an eco-friendly silicone polymer back. Furthermore, the Poco X7 stands out with its IP68 dust and water resistance, allowing it to survive in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

The iQOO Z9S Pro, on the other hand, is slightly larger, measuring 163.7 x 75 x 7.5 mm or 8.0 mm thick, and weighing 185 g or 190 g. It opts for IP64 dust and water resistance, which is less robust than the Poco X7’s IP68 rating. While the iQOO Z9S Pro is slimmer, it may not offer the same durability as its competitor in harsh environments.

Display Features: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

The display is a key aspect where these two phones shine but differ. The Poco X7 boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 68 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. Its peak brightness of 3000 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility, making it one of the brightest displays in this category. Additionally, the Always-On Display (AOD) adds convenience for quick glances at notifications and time.

The iQOO Z9S Pro steps up with a slightly larger 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports 1 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+. While its 4500 nits peak brightness outshines the Poco X7, the color depth and vibrancy might not match the Poco X7’s 68 billion colors. Moreover, the display is protected by Schott Xensation glass, offering decent durability, although not as robust as Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Performance and Software: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

Under the hood, the Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process. Its octa-core CPU configuration includes 4x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, coupled with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks. It runs on Android 14, customized with HyperOS, offering a smooth and optimized user experience. The phone is designed to handle gaming and multitasking efficiently.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z9S Pro comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, also built on a 4nm process. Its octa-core CPU comprises a combination of Cortex-A715 cores for performance and Cortex-A510 cores for efficiency, alongside the Adreno 720 GPU for superior gaming and graphical performance. The device operates on Android 14, layered with Funtouch 14, and promises two major Android upgrades, ensuring longevity in software support.

Camera Capabilities: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

For photography enthusiasts, both phones bring solid camera setups to the table. The Poco X7 features a triple-camera system:

50 MP wide lens with a f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS for sharper and more stable shots.

8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120˚ field of view for capturing more expansive scenes.

2 MP macro lens for close-up shots.

The Poco X7 also supports 4K video recording at 24/30fps, with features like gyro-EIS and OIS ensuring smooth and stable video quality.

The iQOO Z9S Pro, in comparison, opts for a dual-camera setup:

50 MP wide lens with a f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and OIS for detailed and stable shots.

8 MP ultra-wide lens with a 120˚ field of view.

While it lacks a macro lens, the iQOO Z9S Pro supports 4K video recording at 30fps, with similar stabilization features to enhance video quality.

Selfie Camera: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

The Poco X7 takes the lead with a 20 MP front-facing camera, featuring an f/2.2 aperture and the ability to record 1080p videos at 30/60fps. This makes it ideal for selfie lovers and content creators.

The iQOO Z9S Pro houses a 16 MP front camera with an f/2.5 aperture, capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. While the resolution is slightly lower than the Poco X7, it still delivers decent performance for casual use.

Battery and Charging: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

Battery life is another critical aspect of any smartphone. The Poco X7 is powered by a 5110 mAh battery (or 5500 mAh for the India-exclusive variant) and supports 45W wired charging, capable of reaching 100% in just 52 minutes. While this is impressive, it lacks reverse charging capabilities.

The iQOO Z9S Pro ups the game with a 5500 mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging, achieving 50% charge in just 21 minutes. It also includes 7.5W reverse wired charging, adding extra functionality for charging other devices.

Audio and Connectivity: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

Both phones feature stereo speakers for immersive audio experiences. However, the iQOO Z9S Pro includes Hi-Res audio support, which may appeal to audiophiles. Neither phone includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a trend in modern smartphones.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco X7 offers more comprehensive options, including NFC (market/region dependent) and an infrared port, making it a versatile device. The iQOO Z9S Pro lacks both NFC and an IR blaster but compensates with FM radio, a feature some users still appreciate.

Storage and Memory: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

The Poco X7 and iQOO Z9S Pro both lack expandable storage via microSD cards. However, they come in multiple configurations to suit varying needs:

Poco X7: 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, and 512GB/12GB RAM.

iQOO Z9S Pro: 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/8GB RAM, and 256GB/12GB RAM.

Both phones utilize UFS 2.2 storage for faster read and write speeds, enhancing overall performance.

Colors and Aesthetic Options: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

The Poco X7 is available in classic colors like Black, Green, and Silver, offering a sleek and professional appearance. The iQOO Z9S Pro, on the other hand, opts for bold and stylish finishes, such as Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble, appealing to users who prefer a vibrant design.

Pricing: Poco X7 vs iQOO Z9S Pro

Final Thoughts

Choosing between the Poco X7 and iQOO Z9S Pro depends on your preferences. The Poco X7 stands out for its IP68 water resistance, HyperOS optimizations, and versatile camera system. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9S Pro impresses with its brighter display, faster charging speeds, and Hi-Res audio support. Both devices are excellent mid-range options, offering strong performance, vibrant displays, and reliable battery life. Ultimately, your choice will depend on the features you prioritize, whether it’s camera versatility, charging speed, or water resistance.