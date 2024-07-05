Don't miss Flipkart's Big Bachat Days Sale ending July 7th, 2024! Grab amazing deals on top smartphones like iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Realme GT 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and more.

Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale, running until July 7, 2024, is a prime opportunity for those seeking deals on smartphones. The sale features discounts across various brands and models, both iPhone and Android, with additional savings available through specific bank cards.

Bank Offers and Additional Discounts

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on HSBC and onecard credit card transactions. HDFC Bank cardholders can avail a 10% instant discount, while Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders receive a 5% cashback.

Top Smartphone Deals: Premium Smartphones at Affordable Prices

Flipkart is showcasing attractive deals on several high-end smartphone models:

iPhone 15: Originally priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 15 is now available for Rs 64,999. An additional bank discount can further reduce the price to Rs 61,749.

Google Pixel 8: The base model of the Google Pixel 8, initially launched at Rs 75,999, is now offered at a starting price of Rs 63,999. A bank discount can bring the price down to a more affordable Rs 55,099.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: This latest offering from Motorola is listed at Rs 54,999. Flipkart Axis credit card users can avail an additional discount, potentially bringing the price down to Rs 47,499.

Realme GT 6: The Realme GT 6, priced at Rs 40,999, becomes even more attractive for Flipkart Axis credit card users, who can purchase it for Rs 35,149.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: With a starting price of Rs 42,999, the Xiaomi 14 Civi becomes more accessible with an instant discount, reducing the price to Rs 39,999.

Beyond the Top Deals: More Brands, More Savings

In addition to these highlighted deals, the Big Bachat Days sale extends its discounts to other popular brands like Samsung, Infinix, Oppo, and Vivo. Shoppers are encouraged to explore Flipkart’s official website for a comprehensive list of deals and offers. With such a wide range of discounts and bank offers, Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale is a prime opportunity for those seeking to upgrade their smartphones without breaking the bank.