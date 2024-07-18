Prime Day Smartphone Deals: Top Picks Before the Rush

With Amazon Prime Day 2024 fast approaching, exciting discounts on a range of smartphones are already available. Whether you’re seeking a flagship model or a mid-range option, here are some top contenders to consider before the sale officially kicks off.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

This mid-range model boasts the Dimensity 7050 chipset, a vibrant 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and the latest RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14. Its standout feature is the Sony IMX890 50MP sensor, delivering impressive photography capabilities for its price point. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, 67W fast charging, and additional features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP54 rating, it’s a well-rounded option currently available for under Rs 20,000 with a coupon.

Poco X6

The Poco X6, launched earlier this year, features a similar 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, it runs on the updated HyperOS based on Android 13. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. With up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging, it’s a strong contender in the mid-range category, currently retailing for Rs 18,499.

Honor X9B

Marking Honor’s return to the Indian market, the X9B runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. Its 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen offers a smooth visual experience, while the 108MP primary camera is complemented by a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens. The phone’s highlight is its massive 5,800mAh battery, though it lacks a charger in the box. Priced at Rs 19,998, it’s an attractive option for those prioritizing battery life and smooth performance.

Apple iPhone 15

Apple’s latest iPhone 15 received notable upgrades, including the A16 Bionic chipset and a brighter 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Running on iOS 17, it features the Dynamic Island introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro series. The camera system sees improvements, with a 48MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. While the battery capacity remains undisclosed, it supports reverse wireless charging. Originally priced at Rs 79,900, it’s now available for Rs 70,999, with potential further discounts through bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Considered one of Samsung’s best offerings, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boasts a stunning 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Running on Android 13 with extended update support, it features a versatile quad-camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor. Its 5,000mAh battery supports various charging options. Starting at Rs 84,999, it’s a premium choice with potential savings through bank offers.

These are just a few highlights from the pre-Prime Day smartphone deals. It’s advisable to explore further and compare specifications to find the perfect device that suits your needs and budget.