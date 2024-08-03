Friendship Day Gifting Gadgets on a Budget: Affordable Tech for Your Besties

Looking for affordable tech gifts for Friendship Day? Check out these budget-friendly gadgets your friends will love, including smartphones, earbuds, and a gaming mouse.

Friendship Day is around the corner, but you don’t need to break the bank to show your appreciation. Thoughtful tech gifts can speak volumes without emptying your wallet. Here are a few budget-friendly gadgets your friends will actually use:

POCO M6 Plus

This smartphone packs a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, a dual-glass design, and a 108MP dual rear camera with 3x sensor zoom, all for under INR 15,000. With Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, IP53 water and dust resistance, and a 5030mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it’s both stylish and practical. It also runs on Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14.

POCO Buds X1

For your music-loving friends, the POCO Buds X1 offer 40dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and customizable sound profiles for under INR 2,000. With 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers and up to 36 hours of total playtime, they’ll enjoy immersive audio on the go. The ergonomic design and IP54 protection add to their appeal.

Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED

Gamers will appreciate the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED mouse. It’s compatible with the POWERPLAY wireless charging system (sold separately), features a HERO 25K sensor for efficient performance, and offers over 300 hours of gameplay on a single AA battery. Weighing in at just 86 grams, it’s both durable and lightweight.

These are just a few ideas for tech gifts under INR 15,000. Remember, it’s the thought that counts, and even a small gesture can go a long way in showing your friends how much you care.