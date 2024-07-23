FUJIFILM India Launches GFX100S II: A Lightweight Powerhouse for Photographers

FUJIFILM India unveils the GFX100S II, a groundbreaking addition to its GFX series of mirrorless digital cameras. This camera boasts a newly developed 102MP high-speed sensor, the “GFX 102MP CMOS II,” and the cutting-edge “X-Processor 5” image processing engine, all within a compact and lightweight body.

Unmatched Image Quality and Performance

102MP Large Format Sensor: Delivers exceptional image quality with rich tonal expression and three-dimensional rendering.

Lightweight and Compact: Weighing only 883g, it’s the lightest in the GFX series, making it ideal for various shooting scenarios.

Enhanced Image Stabilization: Offers up to eight-stop five-axis stabilization, the best in its class.

AI-Based Subject Detection AF: Quickly and accurately detects and tracks various subjects, including animals, birds, vehicles, and more.

Improved Continuous Shooting: Captures up to 7.0 frames per second with the mechanical shutter.

4K/30P Video Recording: Enables high-quality video production with vibrant colors and smooth motion.

Innovative Features for Creative Expression

20 Film Simulation Modes: Including “REALA ACE” for faithful color reproduction and diverse creative options.

Pixel Shift Multi-Shot: Generates ultra-high-resolution images with approximately 400 million pixels.

High-Magnification EVF: Provides clear and distortion-free viewing with 5.76 million dots and 0.84x magnification.

Optional Accessories and Future Developments

MHG-GFX S Hand Grip: Enhances grip and stability for telephoto lens shooting and tripod use.

C2PA and CAI Membership: FUJIFILM India is committed to developing systems to ensure the authenticity and provenance of digital content.

A Camera for Professionals and Enthusiasts Alike

The GFX100S II caters to both professional photographers and hobbyists seeking exceptional image quality and portability. It opens up new possibilities for creative expression and empowers users to capture their vision with precision and ease.