The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Your Ultimate AI-Powered Everyday Assistant

The world of smartphone photography is evolving rapidly, and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of this transformation. The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, with its GenAI features, is leading this charge, promising to redefine how we capture and interact with our visual world.

AI-Powered Camera System

The Reno12 Pro 5G boasts a sophisticated camera system designed to elevate your photography experience. Its 50MP main camera with OIS, paired with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, ensures stunning image quality in various lighting conditions. The front camera, equipped with AI Portrait Retouching, delivers flawless selfies effortlessly.

But what truly sets this device apart are its GenAI features. AI Eraser 2.0 removes unwanted elements from your photos, while AI Best Face ensures everyone looks their best in group shots. AI Studio transforms your photos into digital avatars, adding a touch of fun and creativity. Natural Tone and AI Clear Face further enhance your images, producing professional-quality results with just a tap.

Sleek and Sturdy Design

The Reno12 Pro 5G not only excels in photography but also in design. Its slim and lightweight profile, coupled with the High-Strength Alloy Framework, makes it both stylish and durable. The glass back, adorned with a metallic ribbon, exudes luxury. With an IP65 rating, it’s resistant to dust and water, ensuring peace of mind in various environments. Additionally, the phone prioritizes your well-being with features like Bedtime Mode.

ColorOS 14.1 with Intuitive AI Features

Powered by ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14, the Reno12 Pro 5G offers a seamless user experience. The AI Toolbox provides intelligent recommendations based on your activity. AI Writer enhances your social media posts, AI Speak and AI Summary condense information, and AI Recording Summary transforms meetings into notes. File Dock simplifies file sharing, and the phone benefits from extended OS and security updates.

Quad Curved Infinite View Display

The 6.7″ Quad Curved Infinite View Screen, with its 120 Hz AMOLED display, provides an immersive visual experience. Whether you’re working or enjoying entertainment, the expanded visuals and Ultra Volume Mode elevate your viewing pleasure. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 ensures the display’s durability, making it the toughest screen in the Reno series.

Ultimate Performance with Power Saving

Equipped with the custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy mobile platform, the Reno12 Pro 5G delivers a perfect balance of performance and power efficiency. OPPO’s RAM-Vita technology allows for smooth multitasking with up to 72 apps running simultaneously. AI LinkBoost, combined with 360° Surround Antennas, ensures a stable and reliable network connection.

5,000mAh Battery with Flash Charge

The Reno12 Pro 5G’s 5000mAh battery, the largest in the Reno series, offers extended usage time. With 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge, you can charge from 1% to 100% in just 46 minutes, ensuring you’re always ready for action.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Reno12 Pro is competitively priced, starting at INR 36,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It’s available for purchase through Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and the OPPO e-Store.

The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, backed by GenAI features, is not merely a smartphone; it’s an essential everyday assistant. Its AI-powered camera, sleek design, intuitive interface, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery make it a compelling choice for those seeking a cutting-edge smartphone experience.