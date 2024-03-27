Galaxy AI Now Available for a Wider Audience

Explore the expansion of Samsung Galaxy AI to over 100 million devices, bringing advanced AI features to a wider audience and setting a new standard in mobile technology.

Samsung’s ambitious artificial intelligence initiative, Galaxy AI, originally exclusive to its latest high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, is set to become accessible to a significantly larger user base. This expansion aims to bring the innovative AI features to over 100 million Galaxy devices by the end of 2024, marking a significant step in Samsung’s strategy to lead in the mobile AI domain.

Key Highlights:

Expansion to 100 Million Devices: Samsung plans to roll out Galaxy AI features to over 100 million Galaxy smartphones within the year, signifying a major push in mobile artificial intelligence.

Available on Recent High-End Models: Initially, Galaxy AI debuted on the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, showcasing a suite of AI-powered apps and functionalities.

Broader Access via Firmware Update: A selection of these cutting-edge features will be extended to existing Galaxy smartphones through upcoming firmware updates before the second half of the year.

Features and Capabilities: Galaxy AI offers a wide range of functionalities, including Circle to Search with Google, real-time language translation during calls, AI-based image and video editing, and more.

No Additional Cost for Now: Samsung confirmed that Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy S24 will remain free at least until 2025, with no immediate plans to charge users.

Simulation on Non-Galaxy Devices: Through the Try Galaxy App, users of other Android devices and iPhones can now experience simulations of Galaxy AI features, although these are strictly demonstrational.

In-Depth Analysis:

The decision by Samsung to expand the reach of Galaxy AI to an estimated 100 million devices underscores the company’s confidence in artificial intelligence as a pivotal feature for future growth. By incorporating both on-device and cloud-based AI, Samsung ensures a seamless and efficient user experience that does not compromise battery life, a common concern among users.

Galaxy AI’s capabilities, such as real-time translation and AI-enhanced photo editing, are designed to enrich the user experience significantly. These features not only highlight the potential of AI in everyday tasks but also Samsung’s commitment to innovation in the competitive smartphone market.

Galaxy AI Availability

The One UI 6.1 update, which includes Galaxy AI, is now available for select Galaxy models. Over the coming weeks, the update will reach the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9.

User Feedback

Samsung notes that initial Galaxy AI experiences on the S24 Series have been positive. Users have found particular value in AI-powered photo editing features and real-time language translation.

Moreover, the introduction of the Try Galaxy App for non-Galaxy users is a strategic move to showcase the potential of Galaxy AI to a wider audience. By allowing users of other brands to simulate Galaxy AI features, Samsung is effectively broadening its reach and appeal beyond its existing customer base.

As AI continues to evolve, Samsung’s proactive approach in integrating and expanding AI capabilities across its device ecosystem will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile technology.