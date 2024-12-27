iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launching in January with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

27/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launching in January with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and massive 6,400mAh battery confirmed to launch in China in January 2025. Pre-orders open now!

iQOO is set to release a new variant of its Z9 Turbo smartphone with a focus on extended battery life. This upcoming “Long Battery Life Version” will boast a larger battery capacity compared to its predecessor and is expected to launch in China in January 2025.

Enhanced Battery Capacity

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will feature a 6,400mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 6,000mAh battery found in the standard iQOO Z9 Turbo model. This increased capacity aligns with the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which also houses a 6,400mAh battery.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the new variant will retain the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This chipset, combined with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

Familiar Features

While the battery capacity is a key differentiator, other features of the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version are anticipated to remain consistent with the standard model. This includes a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor, and Android 14 with OriginOS 4.

Availability

Pre-orders for the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version are currently open in China through the Vivo China e-store and other online retailers. The device will be available in a “Flying Blue” color option, with black and white versions also expected.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version appears to be a promising addition to the Z9 Turbo lineup. With its larger battery and powerful processor, it caters to users seeking extended usage and smooth performance. While retaining familiar features like the high refresh rate display and capable camera system, the increased battery capacity addresses a key concern for smartphone users. As the launch date approaches, it will be interesting to see how this new variant is received in the market.

