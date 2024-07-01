Flipkart Big Bachat Days: Massive Discount on iPhone 15 Plus

Apple’s iPhone 15 Plus, originally priced at Rs 89,900, is now significantly more affordable during Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale. This event, running until July 7th, slashes the iPhone 15 Plus price by 16%, resulting in savings of over Rs 14,000.

Unbeatable iPhone 15 Plus Discount Offer

During the sale, which runs until July 7th, you can snag the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus for a mere Rs 74,999. This represents the lowest price it’s been in the past 30 days, making it an irresistible deal.

But wait, there’s more! Flipkart is sweetening the pot with additional discounts and offers:

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Offer: If you’re a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holder, you’ll receive an extra Rs 2,325 cashback, further reducing the effective price.

Flipkart Exchange Offer for iPhone 15 Plus: Flipkart’s exchange offer allows you to trade in your old phone and receive a discount of up to Rs 28,500. The exact discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old device, but it’s a fantastic way to maximize your savings.

UPI Payment Discount: Opting to pay via UPI will also net you an additional Rs 1,000 off.

iPhone 15 Plus: A Powerhouse of Features

The iPhone 15 Plus is not just about the price; it’s packed with top-tier features that make it a worthy investment:

Stunning Display: The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology delivers an incredibly smooth and responsive visual experience, perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use.

Blazing-Fast Performance: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, one of the fastest mobile processors available, the iPhone 15 Plus handles even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Professional-Grade Camera: The triple-lens rear camera system, headlined by a 48MP main sensor, captures breathtaking photos and videos in any lighting condition.

Additional Perks: The iPhone 15 Plus also boasts a long-lasting battery, an under-display fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking, and a versatile USB-C port.

Don’t Miss Out!

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 15 Plus, this is the perfect opportunity to make it yours at a fraction of the original cost. With Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale, the combination of discounts, exchange offers, and cashback makes this a deal you won’t want to miss. Head over to Flipkart today and grab your iPhone 15 Plus before the sale ends!

