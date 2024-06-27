Google Accelerates Made by Google 2024 Event to August 13, Pixel 9 Series Launch Expected

In an unexpected move, Google has announced its annual “Made by Google” event for August 13, two months earlier than its traditional October slot. The event, typically held in New York City, will instead take place at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Pixel 9 Series Takes Center Stage Amidst AI and Android Announcements

The event is expected to showcase a range of new products and software updates, with the Pixel 9 series smartphones at the forefront. A teaser video released by Google confirms the arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro, and leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will also be unveiled.

More Hardware Announcements Expected

In addition to the Pixel smartphones, Google is anticipated to introduce the Pixel Watch 3, available in two sizes, and the second generation of Pixel Buds Pro.

Event to Highlight Google’s Latest AI and Android Innovations

The earlier-than-usual timing of the event has fueled speculation that Google is aiming to get ahead of the rumor mill and control the narrative around its product launches. The event is expected to provide insights into Google’s latest innovations in AI and Android technology with Android 15 in development, it is also possible that the new operating system will debut alongside the Pixel 9 series, setting the stage for the next generation of mobile devices and software.

While live stream details are pending, the tech world is abuzz with anticipation. Stay tuned for further updates and leaks as we get closer to the August 13 “Made by Google 2024” event.