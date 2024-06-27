CMF by Nothing Launches Affordable Smartwatch, Earbuds, and Charger in India

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing led by Carl Pei, today announced its debut product lineup in India: the CMF Watch Pro smartwatch, CMF Buds Pro earbuds, and CMF Power 65 GaN charger. These devices aim to deliver stylish design and quality features at accessible price points.

CMF Watch Pro: A Stylish and Feature-Packed Smartwatch

The CMF Watch Pro boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED always-on display with 58Hz refresh rate and over 600 nits peak brightness. It offers over 110 sports modes and health tracking features like SpO2, sleep, and stress monitoring. Additional features include smart notifications, weather updates, remote control, Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, and alarm. The watch is powered by a 340mAh battery promising up to 13 days of use without the always-on display, and it is IP68 dust and water-resistant.

CMF Buds Pro: Immersive Audio with Active Noise Cancellation

The CMF Buds Pro are semi-in-ear TWS earbuds equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and Ultra Bass technology. They offer 45dB active noise cancellation and IP54 dust and splash resistance. Users can control playback and calls with double-tap gestures, and customize equalizer settings through the Nothing X app. The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of playback without ANC, and the charging case extends that to 39 hours. A quick 10-minute charge provides 5 hours of usage.

CMF Power 65 GaN: Fast and Versatile Charging

The CMF Power 65 GaN is a gallium nitride charger with two USB Type-C ports and one USB-A port. It supports various fast charging protocols, including Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 and USB PD 3.0, and is compatible with MFI-certified cables.

Pricing and Availability

CMF Watch Pro: ₹4,499 (Dark Grey), ₹4,999 (Metallic Grey)

₹4,499 (Dark Grey), ₹4,999 (Metallic Grey) CMF Buds Pro: ₹3,499

₹3,499 CMF Power 65 GaN: ₹2,999

The devices will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Myntra, Vijay Sales, and other offline retailers. A special launch sale with discounted prices will take place on September 30th on Flipkart and Myntra. Additionally, a Superkicks event in Delhi starting September 30th will offer a ₹500 discount on the Watch Pro and Buds Pro.