Google Broadens Ultra HDR Image Support to Third-Party Apps

Google is expanding its Ultra HDR image technology beyond its own apps, bringing enhanced image quality to a wider range of third-party applications. This move, facilitated through the Camera X application processing interface (API), opens up new possibilities for developers and users alike.

What is Ultra HDR?

To understand Ultra HDR, it’s important to grasp the basics of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) imaging. These techniques deal with the range of light intensity in an image, affecting the detail and color representation. HDR offers a wider range of detail and more vibrant colors compared to SDR.

Ultra HDR builds upon the popular JPEG format but includes additional information known as an HDR gainmap. This gainmap, stored within the image’s metadata, provides instructions on how to enhance the image for HDR displays. Essentially, it allows compatible devices to overlay the gainmap onto the base image, resulting in a more visually striking image.

How Does it Work?

The magic of Ultra HDR lies in its compatibility with both HDR and SDR devices. Since the base image is in the universally recognized JPEG format, virtually any device can display it. However, devices equipped with HDR displays can leverage the gainmap to unlock the full potential of the image, showcasing greater detail and a wider range of colors.

Ultra HDR for Third-Party Apps

With the Android 14 update, Google introduced support for HDR gainmap creation and storage through the Camera 2 API. This API, designed for apps seeking advanced camera functionalities, was the first to receive Ultra HDR support. Now, by extending this capability to the Camera X API, Google is enabling a broader range of apps to harness the power of Ultra HDR, potentially revolutionizing the way images are captured and displayed across various applications.