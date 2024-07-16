Lenovo Tab Plus: Immerse Yourself in Sound and Vision

Experience immersive entertainment with Lenovo Tab Plus, featuring powerful eight JBL® speakers, a stunning 2K display, and long-lasting battery life. Now available in India.

Lenovo unveils the Lenovo Tab Plus in India, a tablet designed for an unparalleled audio-visual experience. Combining powerful JBL® speakers with a vibrant 2K display, the Tab Plus is the perfect companion for music lovers, movie buffs, and anyone seeking immersive entertainment on the go.

Audio Excellence with JBL Hi-Fi Sound

The Lenovo Tab Plus sets a new standard for tablet audio, boasting eight JBL® Hi-Fi speakers strategically positioned for a truly immersive soundstage. With four tweeters and four woofers working in harmony, you’ll enjoy clear treble, deep bass, and 26W of stereo power that fills any room. Dolby Atmos® tuning and high-resolution audio support further enhance the listening experience.

The Tab Plus also doubles as a standalone Bluetooth® speaker, allowing you to stream music from your smartphone or other devices. A personalized app volume control automatically adjusts the audio based on the active app, ensuring optimal sound levels for every scenario.

Designed for Non-Stop Entertainment

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offering up to 256GB of storage, the Lenovo Tab Plus has the performance to handle demanding tasks and store your favorite content. Its 11.5-inch 2K TUV-certified display delivers stunning visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The tablet’s thoughtful design includes an Immersive Reading Mode for comfortable reading and a Standby Mode that transforms it into a digital photo frame or clock. With IP52 water and dust resistance, you can enjoy your entertainment worry-free, even on the go.

Long-Lasting Battery and Fast Charging

The Lenovo Tab Plus keeps the entertainment going with its 8600 mAh battery, providing up to 12 hours of streaming on a single charge. When it’s time to recharge, the 45W fast charging gets you back to full power in just 90 minutes.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab Plus starts at INR 22,999 and is available for purchase from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and offline retail stores.