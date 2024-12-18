Google Drive’s New Auto-Enhance Feature Will Automatically Clean Up Your Scans

18/12/2024
Sovan Mandal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Google Drive's New Auto-Enhance Feature Will Automatically Clean Up Your Scans
Google Drive's new auto-enhance feature automatically cleans up scans for clearer images. Rolling out in early January 2025 for Android users.

Google Drive users on mobile devices will soon have access to a new feature that automatically enhances scanned documents. This feature, set to roll out in early January 2025, will improve the clarity of scanned documents by automatically adjusting white balance, shadows, contrast, sharpness, and light levels.

How it Works

Currently, Drive users can scan documents using the built-in scanner within the app. However, editing these scans requires manual adjustments to filters and levels. The new auto-enhance feature will streamline this process. After capturing a scan, users will see a sparkle icon in the preview mode. Tapping this icon will activate the auto-enhancement tool, which will analyze the document and apply the necessary adjustments to produce a cleaner and brighter image.

Availability

This update will be available to all Google Drive users on Android devices, including those with free personal accounts. The rollout is expected to begin around January 6, 2025. To use the scanner, open the Google Drive app, tap the + New button, and select Scan.

How it Works

Currently, Drive users can scan documents using the built-in scanner within the app. However, editing these scans requires manual adjustments to filters and levels. The new auto-enhance feature will streamline this process. After capturing a scan, users will see a sparkle icon in the preview mode. Tapping this icon will activate the auto-enhancement tool, which will analyze the document and apply the necessary adjustments to produce a cleaner and brighter image.

This intelligent tool goes beyond simple filters. It analyzes the document to identify areas that need improvement, such as correcting skewed angles, removing shadows caused by uneven lighting, and enhancing the contrast for better readability.

Availability

This update will be available to all Google Drive users on Android devices, including those with free personal accounts. The rollout is expected to begin around January 6, 2025. To use the scanner, open the Google Drive app, tap the + New button, and select Scan.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

Sovan, with a Journalism degree from the University of Calcutta and 10 years of experience, ensures high-quality tech content. His editorial precision has contributed to the publication's acclaimed standards and consistent media mentions for quality reporting. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
View all stories
realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.