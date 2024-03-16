Telegram Introduces Business Features for Enhanced Communication

Telegram, an instant messaging app with over 900 million monthly active users, unveiled its new “Telegram Business Features” on 15th March 2024. Aimed at facilitating smoother communication between businesses and customers, these features include the ability to convert personal accounts into business accounts, add location and opening hours, organize chats with color labels, and implement automatic greeting/away messages and shortcuts for quick replies.

Key Highlights:

Telegram now allows users to convert their profiles into business pages, adding details like location and operating hours for better visibility.

New functionalities include automated greeting messages for first-time contacts, enabling businesses to make a strong first impression.

The introduction of away messages ensures customers receive timely responses, enhancing satisfaction levels.

Quick replies feature provides a streamlined approach to address common inquiries efficiently.

These business features are available at no extra cost to all Premium users of Telegram, providing them with advanced communication tools.

Pavel Durov, the CEO and Founder of Telegram, expressed his enthusiasm about the new features, emphasizing their significance in revolutionizing business interactions on the platform. “This week we launched the first batch of Telegram Business features, making it possible for users to add essential details to their business pages and utilize chatbots as invisible secretaries,” Durov stated. He further highlighted the potential of AI in automating customer service to a new level with the integration of chatbots capable of handling chats.

The rollout of these features is seen as a strategic move by Telegram to enhance the platform’s utility for businesses, providing them with tools to improve efficiency and effectiveness in customer interactions. With the promise of more features to be released within the month, Telegram aims to revolutionize how businesses engage with chatbots and leverage automation in customer service.