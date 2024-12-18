WhatsApp’s Game-Changing iPhone Call Feature: No More Contact Saving Needed

18/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
WhatsApp’s Game-Changing iPhone Call Feature
WhatsApp introduces a new call dialer for iPhone users in its latest beta version. Make WhatsApp calls without saving contacts, enhancing your calling experience.

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging platform, is constantly evolving its features to enhance user experience. Following recent video call improvements, WhatsApp is now introducing a new call dialer for iPhone users, mirroring the iPhone’s default dialer. This feature, spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS by WABetaInfo, aims to streamline the calling process.

Effortless Calling

The highlight of this update is the ability to make WhatsApp’s without needing to save the contact beforehand. This eliminates the extra step of saving a number to make a call, increasing the app’s user-friendliness.

How to Access the New Feature

WhatsApp plans to integrate a “+” button in the call section for easy access to this feature. While currently in beta testing, a stable release is expected soon.

Internet Connectivity: A Key Requirement

This feature requires an internet connection, highlighting that it complements rather than replaces traditional cellular calling. However, it offers a cost-effective communication solution for users with reliable internet access.

A Shift Towards Seamless Communication

This update signifies WhatsApp’s commitment to providing a seamless and efficient communication experience. By adapting to user needs and preferences, WhatsApp continues to be an essential tool in the digital age.

This update underscores WhatsApp’s dedication to improving user experience and staying at the forefront of digital communication. By offering convenient features and adapting to user needs, WhatsApp solidifies its position as a leading communication platform. As we increasingly rely on digital tools for connection, such updates pave the way for a more seamless and efficient communication experience.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
View all stories
realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More! Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.