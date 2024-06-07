Google Empowers Regional Media with the Second Edition of GNI Indian Languages Program

Explore how Google's GNI Indian Languages Program is helping regional news publishers in India enhance their digital presence and operational efficiency in its second edition.

Google’s commitment to enhancing local journalism in India continues with the launch of the second edition of the Google News Initiative (GNI) Indian Languages Program. This initiative aims to bolster regional news outlets by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.

Expanding Reach and Expertise

The GNI Indian Languages Program, first launched in 2023, has seen substantial growth in news consumption in regional languages, fueled by increased internet access and digital literacy across India. The second cohort aims to further this momentum by including more publishers and broadening the scope of support.

Cohort and Training

The latest cohort includes ten diverse news startups such as The Mooknayak and Queerbeat, which focus on underrepresented communities and issues. Google has selected these organizations from over 110 applicants, indicating the program’s competitive nature and the high interest among local news startups​.

These startups will undergo a rigorous 12-week program facilitated by Google, in partnership with entities like Anymind Group and T-Hub. The curriculum is designed to address the nuances of high-quality journalism and includes training on tackling misinformation, enhancing digital operations, and creating sustainable business models​​.

Technical and Operational Support

Selected publishers will receive in-depth guidance on improving web vitals and user experience. This includes training on core web vitals, content formats, and revenue enhancement strategies. Google’s tailored approach aims to equip publishers with the necessary skills to increase their digital footprint effectively​.

Impact on the News Landscape

The initiative has already made significant strides in transforming the digital news landscape in India. Participating publishers report improvements in their online presence and user engagement, underlining the program’s effectiveness in fostering a more informed and diverse news ecosystem​.

As the digital landscape evolves, Google’s continued investment in regional languages through the GNI Indian Languages Program underscores its role in shaping the future of news in India. By supporting local publishers, Google not only enhances their operational capabilities but also contributes to a more robust and diverse media environment