Murena Launches /e/OS 2.0 with Privacy Controls and Improved User Experience

Murena releases /e/OS 2.0 with advanced privacy controls and improved user experience, providing a secure, de-Googled alternative for mobile users.

Murena has officially released /e/OS 2.0, an upgrade to its privacy-centric mobile operating system, focusing on enhanced privacy controls and an overhauled user experience. This new version promises significant improvements in both functionality and security, aiming to provide users with a robust alternative to mainstream Android systems.

Key Features of /e/OS 2.0

Enhanced Privacy Controls

At the core of /e/OS 2.0 is its commitment to privacy. The operating system is designed to eliminate reliance on Google services, ensuring that users’ data remains private. Key privacy features include:

De-Googled Environment : /e/OS 2.0 replaces Google services with alternatives that do not track user data. This includes the use of microG instead of Google Play Services, and Mozilla Location Services instead of Google’s location services.

: /e/OS 2.0 replaces Google services with alternatives that do not track user data. This includes the use of microG instead of Google Play Services, and Mozilla Location Services instead of Google’s location services. Advanced Privacy Widgets : Users can manage trackers and permissions for each app, control IP address visibility, and block ads with the built-in ad blocker.

: Users can manage trackers and permissions for each app, control IP address visibility, and block ads with the built-in ad blocker. Enhanced Security Measures: The OS includes regular security patches and updates, promising support for at least five years​ ​.

Improved User Experience

/e/OS 2.0 introduces several user experience enhancements to make the transition from traditional Android devices smoother:

Intuitive Interface : The interface has been redesigned for simplicity and ease of use, closely mirroring the familiar layout of standard Android, but without the Google integration.

: The interface has been redesigned for simplicity and ease of use, closely mirroring the familiar layout of standard Android, but without the Google integration. App Compatibility : The OS supports a wide range of Android apps through its App Lounge, allowing users to access popular applications without compromising on privacy. This includes apps from F-Droid and those that are free from trackers​​.

: The OS supports a wide range of Android apps through its App Lounge, allowing users to access popular applications without compromising on privacy. This includes apps from F-Droid and those that are free from trackers​​. One Account for All Services: Users can utilize a Murena cloud account to synchronize their data, including email, contacts, and calendars, providing a seamless integration across devices​​.

Hardware and Availability

The latest version of /e/OS is available on the Murena 2 smartphone, which comes equipped with robust hardware specifications:

Display : 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Performance : Powered by a Mediatek Helio P70 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD​.

: Powered by a Mediatek Helio P70 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD​. Camera : A 64MP primary camera and a 25MP selfie camera ensure high-quality photos and videos.

: A 64MP primary camera and a 25MP selfie camera ensure high-quality photos and videos. Battery: 4000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities​​.

Murena’s /e/OS 2.0 is a significant step forward in providing a privacy-focused alternative to mainstream mobile operating systems. By eliminating Google dependencies and enhancing user control over data, /e/OS 2.0 aims to offer a secure and user-friendly experience for those concerned about digital privacy. With its new features and improved usability, /e/OS 2.0 is set to attract users looking for a privacy-first mobile solution.