Google Introduces Veo on Vertex AI, Challenges Adobe in Generative AI Market

Google's Veo model, now on Vertex AI, poses a challenge to Adobe's market dominance in generative AI imaging. Explore the advancements and competition.

Google Cloud announced the introduction of Veo, a model designed for text-to-video and image-to-video conversions, now available in a private preview on Vertex AI. This platform is integral to Google’s suite of generative AI and machine learning offerings.

Initially unveiled in May as a prototype by Google’s Deep Mind division, Veo has the capability to produce videos from AI-generated images and create brief video clips from text inputs. This rollout is part of a broader effort by Google to expand its AI capabilities following a mishap earlier this year with its multimodal Gemini model, which inaccurately depicted historical figures.

Starting next week, Google Cloud users will also gain access to Imagen 3, a sophisticated text-to-image generator. Additional functionalities, such as Imagen 3 Editing and Imagen 3 Customization, will be accessible to those on Google’s allowlist—a controlled list for approved users.

Competing with Adobe’s Dominance

Despite the setback with Gemini, Veo positions Google as a contender in the generative AI imaging sector, directly challenging Adobe. Adobe’s generative imaging tool, Firefly, currently holds a significant market share and is widely utilized by advertisers and creative professionals. According to Andy Thurai from Constellation Research, Adobe has a substantial foothold in this market, making it challenging for new entrants like Google or OpenAI to make significant inroads.

Keith Kirkpatrick of Futurum Group highlights that Adobe’s edge comes from its commitment to IP safety, reassuring users about the legal safety of using generated images. This assurance is critical for creatives and business managers concerned about IP risks associated with generated content.

Google has responded by implementing digital watermarking for all content produced by Veo and Imagen 3, and plans to offer indemnities for these outputs when they become generally available. This move is to bolster Google’s stance on IP safety and responsible AI use.

Veo’s Strategic Advantages

Veo stands out by allowing the creation of video clips longer than a minute, a significant extension compared to Firefly’s five-second clips. Thurai notes that Veo’s advanced text comprehension could give it an upper edge in producing more contextually accurate videos.

Experts suggest that Google could further enhance its market position by partnering with a major entity in the entertainment sector. Such a collaboration could signify a major shift in the landscape of AI-driven content creation, according to Michael Bennett, an AI policy adviser at Northeastern University.

Despite these advancements, Google still faces the challenge of matching Adobe’s reputation for responsible AI use, which includes training models on legally sound, licensed data sources like Adobe Stock.