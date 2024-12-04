Google’s Gemini AI to Support Calling and Messaging on Locked Devices

Google’s Gemini AI soon to allow call and messaging without unlocking phones. Feature to boost Android security and functionality.

Google is reportedly enhancing the Gemini AI on Android devices, enabling the functionality to make calls and send messages directly from a locked screen. While Google has yet to confirm the official launch, this advancement could significantly streamline communication.

Enhanced Accessibility with Locked Screen Capabilities

The latest Google app beta version introduces an option titled “Make calls and messages without unlocking” within the Gemini on Lock Screen settings. By activating this feature, users will be able to instruct the Gemini assistant to place calls or send texts without the need to unlock their smartphones. This feature requires users to pre-enable their preferred calling and messaging apps within the Gemini settings. Currently, interaction with the Gemini assistant on locked devices is limited to tasks such as answering questions, adding events to calendars, and setting reminders.

Building Trust with New Chrome Features

In addition to improvements to the Gemini assistant, Google is also focusing on enhancing user trust while browsing with Chrome. A forthcoming AI-powered feature named “Store reviews” is in development. Revealed in a social media post on X, this tool aims to compile and display reviews from independent websites like Scam Advisor and Trust Pilot. It provides users with a reliable summary of reviews, enabling them to quickly assess the credibility of new or unfamiliar websites. This feature is designed to save users time by aggregating reviews and enhancing the transparency of website reputations.

Advancements in AI-Powered Security

Google continues to prioritize security with new AI enhancements, including AI-powered protection against potentially dangerous websites. This proactive feature aims to provide real-time security, protecting users as they navigate the web.

Google is poised to significantly enhance the functionality and security of Android devices with the upcoming updates to Gemini AI. The ability to make calls and send messages from a locked screen represents a major leap in accessibility and convenience for users. Meanwhile, the integration of new features in Google Chrome, such as the “Store reviews” tool, demonstrates Google’s commitment to improving user trust and safety online. These developments not only enhance user experience but also fortify the ecosystem with advanced AI-powered protections, ensuring safer and more efficient interactions across Google platforms.