Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Color Options and Features Unveiled

Get a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s color options and advanced connectivity features as unveiled in recent leaks.

A recent update from an online parts distributor has unveiled the various color options for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, signaling upcoming market trends. This revelation closely follows similar listings for the Galaxy S25 and S25+ on the same platform, hinting at what consumers might expect from Samsung’s next flagship release.

Color Palette and Market Exclusivity

The components revealed, specifically the SIM card trays, indicate four standard colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver. These colors align with earlier speculations and leaks surrounding the device. Interestingly, rumors of additional, online-exclusive colors such as Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink Gold were also mentioned, though these lack substantial confirmation and may only be verified during the official launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

It is anticipated that certain colors will be exclusive to specific markets, continuing Samsung’s tradition of regional exclusivity for its flagship devices. Availability details will likely become clearer post-launch or during the pre-order phase on Samsung’s official channels.

Launch and Connectivity Innovations

The tech community is buzzing with anticipation as rumors suggest Samsung might introduce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. The initial launch will feature the standard Galaxy S25, the S25+, and the Ultra model, with a possible “Slim” version expected later in the year. Recently, the Galaxy S25 models were approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), revealing that they will support the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology (Wi-Fi 802.11be), promising enhanced connectivity.

Wi-Fi 7 Across the Board

Previously introduced in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Wi-Fi 7 is now set to become a standard feature across all Samsung flagship models by 2025. Despite the incorporation of Wi-Fi 7 in the current Ultra model, previous versions like the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 FE were equipped with Wi-Fi 6E due to chipset limitations. In addition to smartphones, other Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also feature Wi-Fi 7 connectivity this year.

While Ultra-wideband (UWB) support is confirmed for the S25+ and S25 Ultra, it highlights a continued disparity in connectivity features among the flagship models, as noted in the FCC documentation.