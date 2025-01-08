Google Is Finally Bringing Gemini AI Features To Smart TVs: Know More

Discover how Google's Gemini AI is enhancing Google TV with natural language interaction and smart home integration. Coming soon in 2025.

Google is poised to revolutionize the smart TV landscape by introducing Gemini AI capabilities to Google TV platforms. This advancement was unveiled at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, highlighting a significant shift towards more interactive and intuitive television experiences. Users will soon enjoy the convenience of engaging with their TVs through natural language, making the interaction as effortless as conversing with a knowledgeable assistant.

Enhanced Interactivity and Convenience

With Gemini AI, Google TV users can ask their televisions questions about various topics such as travel or history, and receive answers in both video and textual formats. This feature enriches the educational and entertainment value of Google TV, providing a richer, more engaged viewing experience.

Smart Home Integration

The integration extends beyond simple queries. Gemini AI enables the control of smart home devices directly through the TV’s interface. Users can adjust lighting, view video doorbell feeds, and more, seamlessly integrating their television into their home automation systems.

Upcoming Features and Expansions

Google plans to include additional functionalities such as generating custom artwork and delivering daily news summaries directly through the TV. Anticipation is high for the rollout of these features to select Google TVs later this year, although a specific launch date has yet to be announced.

Advances in Hardware

According to The Verge, upcoming Google TVs will also be equipped with far-field microphones and proximity sensors. These enhancements will allow users to interact with their TV without the need for a remote, offering commands and receiving personalized content like weather updates or news widgets as they approach the device.

Industry Trends

Google is not alone in its pursuit of enhanced TV technology. Major players like LG and Samsung are also integrating AI, with the adoption of Microsoft’s Copilot assistance in their television models, indicating a broad industry trend towards smarter, more responsive televisions.

Future Prospects

Before these features hit televisions, there is speculation that Gemini AI could first appear in Wear OS devices. Expected alongside the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, this update promises to make the Wear OS assistant more conversational and dynamic, as per hints from the beta version of the Google app.

