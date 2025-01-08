AMD Launches Innovative Tech at CES 2025: A Leap in Gaming and AI Capabilities

Discover AMD's groundbreaking gaming, AI PC, and commercial tech at CES 2025. Explore the latest Ryzen processors and RDNA 4 GPU advances.

At CES 2025, AMD revealed an extensive array of innovations, emphasizing its leadership in the tech industry with advancements in gaming, AI-driven PCs, and enterprise solutions. This event showcased pivotal new products, including the advanced Ryzen 9000 processors, cutting-edge handheld processors, and the groundbreaking RDNA 4 GPU architecture.

New Horizons in Desktop and Handheld Gaming

The introduction of the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors marked a significant milestone for desktop gaming and content creation. Engineered with the advanced “Zen 5” architecture, these processors integrate second-generation AMD 3D V-Cache technology, enhancing thermal efficiency and clock speeds. The Ryzen 9950X3D boasts 16 cores and 32 threads, offering speeds from a base clock of 4.3 GHz to a boost of up to 5.7 GHz, while the Ryzen 9900X3D offers 12 cores and 24 threads, with speeds reaching up to 5.5 GHz.

Additionally, the Ryzen Z2 series is designed to bring robust desktop-class performance to handheld devices, featuring up to eight “Zen 5” cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics. The Ryzen Z2 Extreme and Ryzen Z2 Go models provide substantial graphic capabilities and optimized power efficiency for immersive mobile gaming.

Advancements in Graphics Architecture

AMD’s RDNA 4 graphics architecture sets a new standard for gaming performance, integrating enhanced AI engines and third-generation ray-tracing accelerators. The technology suite includes FidelityFX Super Resolution Technology (FSR 4) and HYPR-RX, featuring Radeon Anti-Lag and Fluid Motion Frames to elevate gaming with smooth, high-fidelity visuals.

Pioneering AI-Driven Computing

The Ryzen AI Max processors are tailored for premium, thin-and-light laptops, combining “Zen 5” CPU cores with RDNA 3.5 graphics and an XDNA 2 Neural Processing Unit capable of executing up to 50 trillion operations per second. These processors are ideally suited for advanced AI applications, supporting up to 128GB of system memory.

To make AI more accessible, AMD expanded its lineup with the Ryzen AI 300 and 200 Series. The 300 Series features eight “Zen 5” cores and RDNA 3.5 graphics for mainstream systems, while the 200 Series extends “Zen 4” capabilities to budget-friendly devices with integrated NPUs.

Collaboration and Innovation with Dell

In a significant partnership announcement, AMD unveiled the first commercial PCs in collaboration with Dell, powered by Ryzen AI PRO processors. These devices leverage AMD PRO Technologies to meet enterprise demands for enhanced security, manageability, and productivity, incorporating features like Copilot+ for real-time captioning, translation, and AI-enhanced workflows.

