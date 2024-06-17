Google Pixel 8 Gets Massive Price Cut: Should You Upgrade from Pixel 8a?

The price of the Google Pixel 8 in India has seen a significant drop, making it more affordable than its initial launch price. The device, which debuted in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs 75,999, is now available for Rs 61,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. This reduction of approximately Rs 14,000, coupled with an additional Rs 8,000 discount for ICICI Bank Credit Card holders on Flipkart, lowers the price to just Rs 53,999.

Key Highlights:

Google Pixel 8 now priced at Rs 61,999, a reduction from its original Rs 75,999.

Additional Rs 8,000 discount available for ICICI Bank Credit Card users on Flipkart.

Enhanced with new AI features from the Gemini Nano AI update.

Price Comparison and Offers

With the new price setting, the Pixel 8 competes closely with the Pixel 8a, which is priced at Rs 52,999. This adjustment not only makes the Pixel 8 a more tempting choice but also positions it competitively against other flagship models in the market.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The Google Pixel 8 is equipped with the Tensor 3 chipset, featuring a Titan M2 security chip and running on Android 14. It sports a 6.2-inch full HD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, along with a 10.5MP front camera for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a 4575mAh battery supporting 27W fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. However, similar to competitors like Apple and Samsung, Google does not provide a fast charger in the box.

Additional AI Features

Following a recent update, the Pixel 8 now offers various Google AI features such as Call Screening, Circle to Search, Best Take for Photos, and Magic Eraser. Google has committed to seven years of updates for security, OS, and features, ensuring long-term value for buyers.

Conclusion

Considering the significant price reduction and the addition of advanced AI capabilities, the Google Pixel 8 presents itself as a strong contender in the smartphone market, especially when compared to its slightly less expensive sibling, the Pixel 8a.