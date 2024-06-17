Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specs and Design Surface Online

Motorola’s upcoming foldable phone, the Razr 50 Ultra, has recently made appearances on multiple certification websites, revealing key specifications and design features. The device was spotted on Geekbench and the Taiwanese NCC website, indicating an imminent launch.

Key Highlights:

The Razr 50 Ultra is listed with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 5G SoC.

It sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED main display and a 3.6-inch cover display.

The phone is expected to feature enhanced battery capacity and faster charging capabilities.

Available in new color variants including peach and dark blue.

Design and Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, model number XT2451-3, has surfaced in images showing off its design in peach and dark blue colors. The phone maintains a similar design aesthetic to its predecessor with a punch-hole display and strategically placed buttons. It also includes a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and microphone holes at the bottom.

Enhanced Performance and Battery

On the performance front, the Razr 50 Ultra scores 1829 in single-core and 4214 in multi-core tests on Geekbench, powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 5G SoC. This chipset is an upgrade over the previous model’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The device is equipped with 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s near-stock Hello UI.

The phone significantly upgrades its battery capabilities with a 4,000mAh dual-cell setup, supporting a 68W fast charging adapter. This is a step up from the Razr 40 Ultra’s 3,800mAh battery and 30W charging.

Camera and Storage

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to include a triple rear camera setup, featuring 50MP, 50MP, and 32MP sensors, providing higher resolution than its precursor. Storage options include a 256GB internal space, accommodating extensive data without the need for external storage solutions.

Upcoming Launch

While the official launch date and pricing details remain under wraps, the consistent appearances across certification websites suggest that the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could hit the market soon. The phone is poised to cater to tech enthusiasts looking for the latest in foldable technology with robust performance and sleek design.