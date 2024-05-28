Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 7a: Which Mid-Range Phone is the Smarter Buy?

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a: Compare performance, display, battery, and camera to decide which mid-range phone is the smarter buy in 2024.

Google’s Pixel A-series has been a popular choice for those seeking high-quality smartphones at a more affordable price point. The recent release of the Google Pixel 8a has brought up the inevitable question: how does it stack up against its predecessor, the Pixel 7a? Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which mid-range phone is the smarter buy.

Design and Display

Both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, but the Pixel 8a comes with a notable upgrade—a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Pixel 7a’s 90Hz. This results in smoother scrolling and an overall more responsive experience. The Pixel 8a also boasts a significantly brighter display, reaching up to 2000 nits, which is double the brightness of the Pixel 7a. This improvement makes the Pixel 8a easier to use in direct sunlight.

Performance

Under the hood, the Pixel 8a is powered by Google’s latest Tensor G3 chipset, whereas the Pixel 7a uses the older Tensor G2. The new chipset brings better performance and efficiency, which should translate into smoother multitasking and faster app launches on the Pixel 8a. Both phones come with 8GB of RAM, but the Pixel 8a offers an additional 256GB storage option, addressing one of the limitations of the Pixel 7a, which is only available with 128GB of storage.

Battery Life and Charging

The Pixel 8a features a slightly larger 4,492mAh battery compared to the 4,385mAh battery in the Pixel 7a. While both phones support 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, the overall battery life should be better on the Pixel 8a due to its more efficient processor and larger battery capacity. However, it’s worth noting that 18W charging is still relatively slow by today’s standards.

Camera Capabilities

Camera performance has always been a strong suit for Google’s Pixel phones. Both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a come with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. While the hardware remains largely unchanged, the Pixel 8a benefits from the improved image processing capabilities of the Tensor G3 chipset. This means better low-light performance and more accurate colors, making the Pixel 8a a better choice for photography enthusiasts.

Software and Updates

The Pixel 8a ships with Android 14 out of the box and is guaranteed to receive seven years of OS updates and feature drops. In contrast, the Pixel 7a, which has already received the Android 14 update, is expected to get only two more major OS updates. This extended support makes the Pixel 8a a more future-proof option, ensuring you get the latest features and security updates for a longer period.

Price and Value

The Google Pixel 8a comes with a higher price tag compared to the Pixel 7a. While this increase may seem significant, the upgrades in display, performance, battery, and software support offer substantial value for the additional cost. For those on a tighter budget, the Pixel 7a remains a solid choice, providing excellent performance and camera quality at a lower price.

Choosing between the Google Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a ultimately depends on your priorities and budget. The Pixel 8a offers significant improvements in display quality, performance, battery life, and software longevity, making it the smarter buy for those who want the latest technology and a longer lifespan for their device. On the other hand, the Pixel 7a still provides excellent value for money, especially for those who can forego the latest upgrades.

Both phones uphold Google’s reputation for delivering excellent camera performance and a clean Android experience. Therefore, whether you choose the Pixel 8a or stick with the Pixel 7a, you’re getting a quality smartphone that offers great value in the mid-range segment.