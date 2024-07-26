Google Pixel 9 Series to Feature Samsung’s Cutting-Edge M14 OLED Panels

Google has formally announced the August launch of its Pixel 9 lineup. A notable aspect of these devices is their utilization of Samsung’s M14 OLED panel, marking the global debut of what is speculated to be Samsung’s most sophisticated screen technology yet.

Samsung’s Display Strategy

Samsung strategically divides its OLED panel production into two categories: the M series, exclusively reserved for Samsung’s and Apple’s premium devices, and the E series, designated for other smartphone manufacturers. Most Samsung displays found in non-Samsung phones are typically from the E series.

Industry experts suggest that the “M” in Samsung’s OLED nomenclature refers to the material series employed, with the accompanying number signifying the material grade. A higher number indicates improved brightness and lifespan. The Pixel 9 series, by incorporating the M14 panel before even the iPhone 16 series, provides an exciting preview of what’s to come in smartphone display technology.

Pixel 9 Series Display Details

The Pixel 9 lineup will consist of three models, each with noteworthy display specifications: