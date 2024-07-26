Samsung Unleashes Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and Wearables in India with Exciting Offers

Samsung enthusiasts in India can now get their hands on the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds3. These cutting-edge devices are available at retail stores across the nation and online platforms like Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.
The launch follows a remarkable pre-order phase, with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 witnessing a 40% surge in pre-orders within the first 24 hours compared to their predecessors. Samsung attributes this success to the growing popularity of foldable technology.
Pricing and Availability
- Galaxy Z Flip6: Starts at Rs 109,999, offered in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. Consumers can opt for a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,250 for up to 24 months.
- Galaxy Z Fold6: Starts at Rs 164,999, available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. A no-cost EMI option of Rs 6,542 per month for 24 months is also available.
- Galaxy Watch Ultra: Priced at Rs 59,999.
- Galaxy Watch7: Starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant.
- Galaxy Buds3: Priced at Rs 14,999.
Special Offers
Samsung is sweetening the deal with attractive offers. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 can enjoy multi-device benefits worth up to INR 18,000 on select Galaxy wearables, including the Watch Ultra, Watch7, and Buds3. The Galaxy Z Assurance program offers two screen/parts replacements for just Rs 2,999, providing added peace of mind.
Advanced Features
Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, ensuring lightning-fast performance and enhanced AI capabilities. The phones also boast upgraded cameras, extended battery life, and a more refined, durable design compared to their predecessors.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out in the wearables lineup with its rugged build, advanced fitness tracking, and impressive battery life. Featuring a titanium frame, 10ATM water resistance, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Power Saving mode, it caters to adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike.