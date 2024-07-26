Samsung Unleashes Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, and Wearables in India with Exciting Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds3 are now available in India. Check out the pricing, exciting offers, and advanced features of these latest Samsung devices.

Samsung enthusiasts in India can now get their hands on the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Buds3. These cutting-edge devices are available at retail stores across the nation and online platforms like Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

The launch follows a remarkable pre-order phase, with the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 witnessing a 40% surge in pre-orders within the first 24 hours compared to their predecessors. Samsung attributes this success to the growing popularity of foldable technology.

Pricing and Availability

Galaxy Z Flip6: Starts at Rs 109,999, offered in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. Consumers can opt for a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,250 for up to 24 months.

Starts at Rs 109,999, offered in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow. Consumers can opt for a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,250 for up to 24 months. Galaxy Z Fold6: Starts at Rs 164,999, available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. A no-cost EMI option of Rs 6,542 per month for 24 months is also available.

Starts at Rs 164,999, available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink. A no-cost EMI option of Rs 6,542 per month for 24 months is also available. Galaxy Watch Ultra: Priced at Rs 59,999.

Priced at Rs 59,999. Galaxy Watch7: Starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant.

Starts at Rs 29,999 for the 40mm variant. Galaxy Buds3: Priced at Rs 14,999.

Special Offers

Samsung is sweetening the deal with attractive offers. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 can enjoy multi-device benefits worth up to INR 18,000 on select Galaxy wearables, including the Watch Ultra, Watch7, and Buds3. The Galaxy Z Assurance program offers two screen/parts replacements for just Rs 2,999, providing added peace of mind.

Advanced Features

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, ensuring lightning-fast performance and enhanced AI capabilities. The phones also boast upgraded cameras, extended battery life, and a more refined, durable design compared to their predecessors.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out in the wearables lineup with its rugged build, advanced fitness tracking, and impressive battery life. Featuring a titanium frame, 10ATM water resistance, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Power Saving mode, it caters to adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike.