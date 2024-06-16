Google Pixel Rolling Out Camera 9.4 Version: Choose Between Pro & Manual, HDR+ Expected To Arrive

Google is enhancing its Pixel Camera application with the release of version 9.4, promising improved functionality and user experience for Pixel device users. This update is particularly significant for those who demand more control and quality from their smartphone photography.

Key Features of the Google Pixel Camera 9.4 Update

User Interface and Accessibility Improvements:

The latest update includes a reorganization of camera modes which eliminates the “More” tab, making the app interface cleaner and more accessible. Users can now switch between photo and video modes more seamlessly, thanks to the intuitive new tab layout that includes specific modes such as Portrait, Night Sight, and Panorama for photos, and Time Lapse and Slow Motion for videos​​.

Enhanced Video Stabilization and Zoom Features:

Google Camera 9.4 brings advanced video stabilization options directly to the Quick Settings, allowing users to produce smoother video content without extensive manual adjustments. Additionally, the update extends the previously Pixel 7-exclusive zoom slider to older models like the Pixel 6, enhancing users’ control over video and photo compositions​.

AI Enhancements and HDR+ Improvements:

HDR+ technology, known for enhancing photo quality by adjusting exposure and reducing noise, is expected to see further improvements in this version. The AI capabilities of the camera are also enhanced, helping in scenarios where photos might come out misaligned or blurry by automatically adjusting the background or stitching images more effectively​​.

App Compatibility and Installation:

The Camera 9.4 update requires a minimum of Android 14 due to its enhanced features and integration needs. Users interested in early access or testing can often find downloadable versions through APK sites, though compatibility might vary based on device specifications.

Prospective Features: HDR+ and Manual Controls

Looking forward, Google is expected to roll out updates that might include a more robust HDR+ mode and expanded manual controls, providing users with professional-level photography tools right on their smartphones. These features are anticipated to cater not just to casual users but also to photography enthusiasts who desire DSLR-like control over their camera settings.

The rollout of Google Camera 9.4 marks another step by Google to enhance the photographic capabilities of its smartphones. By simplifying access to various camera functions and enhancing the underlying technology, Google continues to cater to the growing demands of smartphone photography enthusiasts.