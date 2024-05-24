macOS 15 System Settings to Get Design Overhaul

Discover the new macOS 15 System Settings design overhaul, featuring a unified interface, enhanced AI capabilities, and deeper app integration for a seamless user experience.

Apple is set to introduce a significant redesign to the System Settings in macOS 15, aiming to streamline user experience and bring consistency across its operating systems. The new design, which will be revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024, promises a more intuitive interface inspired by the iOS and iPadOS settings layout.

Key Changes in macOS 15 System Settings

Unified Design Language

One of the primary goals of the overhaul is to create a unified design language across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. The new System Settings app in macOS 15 will adopt a sidebar-centric layout similar to what users are accustomed to on their iPhones and iPads. This change will replace the traditional grid of icons with a more streamlined and organized interface, making it easier for users to navigate through settings​.

Enhanced User Experience

The revamped System Settings will categorize options more coherently, reducing the clutter and improving accessibility. For instance, the General section will consolidate various settings related to appearance, software updates, and system management into a single, scrollable window. This reorganization aims to minimize the number of clicks required to access specific settings, thus enhancing the overall user experience​.

Integration with Other Apps

macOS 15 is expected to introduce deeper integration between System Settings and other core Apple applications. Features like voice recording in the Notes app and an advanced Calculator app with a history tape and unit conversion capabilities are part of this integration strategy. These changes will allow users to perform more complex tasks directly from the System Settings app​​.

AI and Automation

Artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in the new macOS 15. The updated Siri will feature improved natural language processing and deeper integration with other apps, enabling more efficient task automation. Users can expect enhanced AI-driven functionalities such as auto-completion of sentences and intelligent search capabilities within the Messages app. Additionally, the new Safari Intelligent Browsing tool will provide real-time information and summaries while browsing the web.

Customization and Flexibility

Users will have more control over their settings with the ability to resize app windows and access new customization options. For example, the Bluetooth settings will offer more detailed controls and better organization of connected devices. These enhancements aim to provide a more personalized and flexible user experience​.

Expected Release and Availability

macOS 15 will be available for beta testing shortly after its announcement at WWDC 2024. The final version is expected to be released to the public in the fall. As with previous macOS updates, it will be available as a free upgrade for compatible Mac devices​​.

The redesign of macOS 15 System Settings marks a significant step towards a more cohesive and user-friendly operating system. By aligning the design with iOS and iPadOS, Apple aims to provide a seamless experience across all its devices. With improved AI integration, enhanced customization options, and better app integration, macOS 15 is poised to offer a more efficient and enjoyable user experience.