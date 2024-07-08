Google Pixel Watch 3 Connectivity Revealed in FCC Listing Ahead of Launch

The much-anticipated Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be unveiled at Google’s upcoming hardware event. Recently, details about the smartwatch have surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggesting its imminent release.

Connectivity Options

The FCC listing reveals four model numbers for the Pixel Watch 3: GBDU9, GGE4J, GG3HH, and GRY0E. These variants are said to come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

GBDU9 and GRY0E: Expected to support LTE connectivity

GGE4J and GG3HH: Likely to support Wi-Fi-only connectivity

In addition to LTE and Wi-Fi, all models are anticipated to feature dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

Rumored Specifications

Previous leaks and reports have hinted at the following specifications for the Pixel Watch 3:

Display: 1.2-inch round display with a rotating crown

Operating System: Wear OS

Health Tracking: Equipped with various health sensors

Dimensions: 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm

Battery: 307mAh battery

Additionally, rumors suggest the possibility of a Pixel Watch 3XL model with a larger size but similar features to the 41mm variant.

Overall, the FCC listing provides valuable insights into the connectivity options of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3, further fueling anticipation for its official launch.