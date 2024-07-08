Infosys Executive VP Hemant Lamba Resigns, Acknowledges CEO in Farewell

Infosys has officially declared the departure of Hemant Lamba, who served as the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales. This announcement was made through a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Hemant Lamba, who had been a part of Infosys since December 2016, has held various significant roles during his tenure at the company. Initially stepping in as the Senior Vice President, Lamba eventually ascended to the position of Executive Vice President, overseeing strategic sales initiatives globally.

Resignation Details

In a resignation letter addressed to Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, Lamba expressed his gratitude for the numerous opportunities provided during his years at the firm. He stated, “I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years.” This sentiment was confirmed by Infosys in their communication to the stock exchange, highlighting Lamba’s role as a senior management personnel and his direct reporting to the CEO.

Lamba’s Career and Contributions

Lamba’s career at Infosys was marked by significant achievements, particularly in leading strategic sales across various industry verticals. Notably, this was Lamba’s second period of engagement with Infosys, having initially joined the company in 2009 as Associate Vice President for Banking & Capital Markets in Europe.

Official Notification

The Bengaluru-based IT services giant has formally acknowledged Lamba’s resignation in their statutory filing to the bourses, underscoring the importance of his role within the company.

The resignation of Hemant Lamba from Infosys marks the end of a notable chapter in his professional journey and opens a new phase for the company in its strategic sales leadership. As Infosys continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of global IT services, the leadership changes may herald new strategies and opportunities for innovation and growth.