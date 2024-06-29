Tech Mahindra Launches Project Indus: India’s First AI for Indic Languages

Tech Mahindra, a global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced the launch of Project Indus, its ambitious venture into the world of large language models (LLMs). Project Indus is a significant step towards creating a foundation model that caters specifically to the diverse linguistic landscape of India.

A Language Model Built for India

The initial phase of Project Indus focuses on Hindi and its numerous dialects, with the company aiming to extend the model’s capabilities to other Indic languages in the future. The project aligns with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to digital inclusivity and seeks to bridge the communication gap across India’s linguistic diversity.

Collaboration for Cutting-Edge AI

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Dell Technologies and Intel to bring Project Indus to life. This collaboration ensures that Project Indus benefits from the latest advancements in AI hardware and software.

GenAI in a Box: Simplifying Deployment

One of the standout features of Project Indus is its “GenAI in a box” framework. This framework simplifies the deployment of complex AI models for enterprises, making advanced AI capabilities more accessible to businesses across various sectors.

Empowering Enterprises with AI

Tech Mahindra envisions a wide range of applications for Project Indus, including customer support, content creation, and various use cases in sectors like healthcare, education, finance, agriculture, and telecom. By offering scalable AI solutions, the company aims to empower enterprises to leverage AI’s transformative potential.

A Seminal Effort in AI Development

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab at Tech Mahindra, highlighted the significance of Project Indus as a seminal effort in developing an LLM from scratch. He emphasized the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the digital age.

While the initial focus is on Hindi and its dialects, Tech Mahindra’s ambition extends to expanding Project Indus globally. The company aims to redefine the landscape of generative AI by fostering innovation and driving operational excellence across industries.