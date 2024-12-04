New Honor Laptops Showcase First Intel Core 200H Processor

Honor unveils the first laptops with Intel Core 200H processor, emphasizing enhanced performance with Raptor Lake Refresh architecture.

Honor has recently expanded its laptop offerings by introducing new 14-inch and 16-inch models, marking the debut of the Intel Core 200H processor. This latest development is part of the Raptor Lake Refresh initiative from Intel, showcasing significant advancements in processing technology.

Exploring the New Models

The latest additions to Honor’s laptop lineup include the MagicBook X14 Plus 2025 and MagicBook X16 Plus 2025. Although these models maintain the same design and display features as their predecessors, the real highlight is the integration of the Intel Core 200H processor. The laptops, which for now are only available in China, are equipped with the Core 5 220H, a processor that belongs to Intel’s Raptor Lake Refresh series. The Core 5 220H is essentially an upgraded version of the Intel Core i5-13600H, boasting a 100 MHz increase in CPU boost clock speed, which brings it to a potent 4.9 GHz.

Performance and Specifications

The new Core 5 220H processor features 12 cores and 16 threads, offering substantial multitasking capabilities. It also includes an integrated GPU with 80 Execution Units (EUs), providing decent graphics performance for a mid-range laptop. The introduction of these processors underscores Honor’s commitment to staying at the forefront of laptop technology by utilizing powerful and efficient components.

Pricing and Availability

The initial release of these innovative laptops has been priced at CNY 4,699, approximately ₹52,000, reflecting a competitive position in the market. However, Honor has not yet announced plans for an international launch, leaving global consumers waiting for further updates.

Honor’s latest laptops not only extend its product line but also introduce significant technological advancements with the Intel Core 200H processor. These developments affirm Honor’s ongoing effort to deliver cutting-edge technology in its devices, setting new benchmarks for performance and efficiency in the laptop industry.