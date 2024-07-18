Honor Devices Shine with Unprecedented Discounts on Amazon Prime Day 2024

Don't miss out on incredible deals on Honor laptops and tablets during Amazon Prime Day 2024! Upgrade your tech with top-tier performance and style.

Honor, a renowned global innovator in smart devices, is thrilled to unveil exceptional discounts on its high-performance laptops and tablets for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Committed to empowering India’s modern youth and professionals, Honor’s cutting-edge devices redefine performance and style. With Prime Day approaching, Honor is offering the lowest prices ever on these sought-after products.

Laptop Deals (Valid July 19th – 22nd)

HONOR 13th Gen X14 Pro (2024) 8+512: INR 47,990/- (37.7% off MRP 76,999)

HONOR 13th Gen X14 Pro (2024) 16+512: INR 49,990/- (38.3% off MRP 80,999)

HONOR 13th Gen X16 Pro (2024) 8+512: INR 49,990/- (36.7% off MRP 78,999)

HONOR 13th Gen X16 Pro (2024) 16+512: INR 51,990/- (38.9% off MRP 84,999)

HONOR 12th Gen lite X16 (2024) 16+512: INR 43,990/- (43.6% off MRP 77,999)

Tablet Deals (Valid July 18th – 21st)

HONOR Pad 9 (8+256): INR 22,999/- (34.3% off MRP 34,999)

HONOR Pad X9 (4+128): INR 14,999/- (42.3% off MRP 25,999)

HONOR Pad X9 (8+128): INR 16,999/- (32.0% off MRP 24,999)

Product Highlights

HONOR Pad X9: This latest tablet boasts 13GB RAM (with Turbo), 128GB storage, and a stunning 11.5-inch 120Hz 2K display. Its sleek stand-fold design and six cinematic speakers with HONOR Hi-Res audio offer an immersive experience.

Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro: The most budget-friendly laptops under 60K, these models pack a powerful 13th Gen Intel i5 H-series processor and a long-lasting 60Wh battery, perfect for on-the-go productivity.

HONOR 12th Gen lite X16: Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is ideal for office and study tasks. Its premium aluminum body and lightweight design make it a stylish and portable companion.

HONOR Pad 9: Launched earlier this year, the Pad 9 features a Snapdragon 6th gen chipset, a robust 8300mAh battery with 35W fast charging, a 120Hz 12.1-inch display, and an eight-speaker audio system for an exceptional content consumption experience.

With these remarkable discounts, Honor aims to make premium technology accessible to all. Seize the opportunity to enhance your tech setup with Honor’s latest laptops and tablets during Amazon Prime Day 2024.