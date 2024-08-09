Google’s Upcoming Pixel 9 Launch: No Surprises, Just Leaks

Google's Pixel 9 series launches soon, but leaks reveal almost everything. Price, specs, and even new AI features are out. No surprises left for the August 13th event.

Google’s Pixel 9 lineup is all set to be unveiled on August 13th. However, as is typical with Google product launches, there’s not much left to the imagination. Leaks have already revealed almost everything, from features and specifications to the anticipated price of the new Pixel 9 Pro models.

Pixel 9 Pro Price and Pre-Order Offers

If the rumors are to be believed, the Pixel 9 Pro could start at ₹83,800. This information surfaced via a Reddit user who shared a T-Mobile listing. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at ₹92,268 for the 128GB variant, a ₹8,395 premium over the standard Pro model.

There’s also speculation that Google might entice early buyers with a pre-order promotion, offering the 512GB storage option at the price of the 256GB model.

Display, Hardware, and Software

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are said to come with 6.2-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, both boasting a peak brightness of 300 nits. Under the hood, both Pro models, as well as the rest of the Pixel 9 series, are expected to pack 16GB of RAM and Google’s latest Tensor G4 chip. The Pixel 9 series is likely to ship with Android 14 out of the box, with an update to Android 15 expected soon after launch.

Notably, Google is also introducing a 1TB storage option for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the largest storage capacity ever seen in a Pixel phone.

Camera and AI Features

The camera setup is rumored to include a 42MP selfie camera, a 50MP main rear camera, and two 48MP sensors for ultrawide and telephoto photography.

New AI features are also in the cards, including “Pixel Studio” for AI-powered image generation and “Reimagine” for manipulating objects within photos.

Official Launch

Google will officially lift the curtain on the Pixel 9 series at an event on August 13th, where all the details will be confirmed.