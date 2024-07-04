Grab a Foldable Phone for Under Rs 30,000 on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Sale is just around the corner, and Amazon is already rolling out impressive deals for its customers. One standout offer is the massive discount on the Techno Phantom V Flip smartphone, making it the most budget-friendly foldable phone currently available.

Techno Phantom V Flip 5G Price Drop

The Techno Phantom V Flip 5G, originally listed at Rs 71,999, is now available for a remarkable Rs 54,999 after a 24% discount. But that’s not all – a discount coupon worth Rs 25,000 further slashes the price to an unbelievable Rs 29,999. And if you’re an Amazon Pay credit card user, you can enjoy an additional cashback of Rs 2,790, bringing the final price down to just Rs 27,249.

Techno Phantom V Flip 5G Specifications

This foldable smartphone boasts a 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED internal display and a unique 1.32-inch circular AMOLED external display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, 8GB RAM (plus 8GB virtual RAM), and 256GB storage. It runs on Android 13.5 with HiOS, promising 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The Techno Phantom V Flip doesn’t disappoint in the camera department either, featuring a 64MP + 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.