Portronics Iron Beats II: Unleash the Party Beast

Portronics, a popular Indian electronics brand, is excited to unveil its latest audio innovation – the Iron Beats II. This powerful party speaker is designed to elevate your home entertainment and turn any gathering into a vibrant dance party.

Immersive Audio Experience

The Iron Beats II boasts a 250W powerhouse, delivering high-definition sound that brings your music and movies to life. With crystal-clear highs and deep, resonant bass from its 8-inch subwoofer, every beat and note is felt and heard with exceptional clarity.

Karaoke Night Made Easy

Transform your parties into unforgettable karaoke experiences with the Iron Beats II. Effortlessly adjust the echo control and enjoy the freedom of a wireless UHF microphone. Choose from various EQ modes to tailor the sound to your preferred music genre. Elevate the fun further by wirelessly pairing two Iron Beats II speakers for a truly immersive soundstage.

Non-Stop Entertainment and Convenient Portability

Keep the party going with the Iron Beats II’s impressive 6-hour battery life. Connect seamlessly through Bluetooth V5.3 or use the Aux In and USB ports for wired connectivity. Easily move the speaker around thanks to its convenient trolley handles and wheels.

Pricing and Availability

The Portronics Iron Beats II is available for INR 15,999 on the official Portronics website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline retailers. The speaker comes with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.