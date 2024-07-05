Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Leaked: Stem Design Debuts at Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: Samsung, ahead of its Unpacked event on July 10, has hinted at a significant design change for its upcoming Galaxy Buds3. This marks a departure from the company’s previous Galaxy Buds line, which, since its 2019 inception, has consistently featured a stemless design.

Embracing the Stem: A Design Shift

The Galaxy Buds3 will be the first in the series to adopt a stem design, a feature previously seen in numerous other true wireless earbuds. This shift, previously leaked and now confirmed by a leaked image of the retail box, has sparked discussions about potential similarities to Apple’s AirPods.

Functionality Over Aesthetics

While some may criticize Samsung for “copying” Apple, it’s important to note that the stem design isn’t exclusive to Apple. Many companies have incorporated stems into their earbuds for practical reasons. One potential benefit is improved microphone performance, as the stem positions the microphones closer to the user’s mouth.

Potential for Improved Mic Performance

With the exception of the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung’s earbuds have historically been criticized for their subpar microphone quality. The transition to a stem design could potentially address this issue, delivering a pair of Galaxy Buds with superior mic performance.

Distinctive Design and Features

The Buds3 are expected to come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and boast a unique, angular stem design that sets them apart from Apple’s AirPods. This suggests a deliberate effort by Samsung to differentiate its product, even as it adopts a popular design element.

Source