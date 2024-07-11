Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced the LUMIX S9, the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series. Designed with content creators in mind, this versatile camera offers both exceptional image quality and portability.

Key Features and Benefits

Compact and Lightweight Design: Weighing approximately 403g, the LUMIX S9 is the most portable camera in its series, making it ideal for creators on the go.

High-Quality Imaging: The camera features a 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the latest engine for capturing rich details and natural tones.

Enhanced Autofocus and Stabilization: The LUMIX S9 boasts Phase Detection Auto-Focus (PDAF) for precise subject tracking and Active Image Stabilization (I.S.) to reduce blurring, even during handheld shooting.

Versatile Video Capabilities: With perspective distortion correction and a High mode in the E-Stabilization (Video) function, creators can capture stable footage while on the move.

LUMIX Lab App: This new app for iOS and Android enables fast editing and sharing to social media within 30 seconds, with features like REAL TIME LUT and MP4 Lite recording.

Stylish Design and Multiple Colors: Available in Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive, and Night Blue, the LUMIX S9 is a stylish companion for creators.

Availability and Pricing

The LUMIX S9 is available in two options: the body only for INR 1,49,990 and the kit with a 20-60mm lens for INR 1,79,990. It can be purchased at LUMIX Lounges, authorized dealers, and Panasonic’s D2C site.

Panasonic’s LUMIX S9 aims to empower content creators with its compact design, powerful performance, and user-friendly features, making it a valuable tool for capturing and sharing stories on the go.