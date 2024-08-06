Haier India Unveils Cutting-Edge QD-Mini LED 4K TVs

Haier launches QD-Mini LED 4K TVs in India with Quantum Dot technology, Harman Kardon audio, Dolby Atmos, and gaming features. Available in 75-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Haier Appliances India, a leading global appliance brand, has launched its flagship M95E series QD-Mini LED 4K televisions in India. These high-end models boast advanced technology, promising an immersive viewing, audio, and gaming experience.

Quantum Dot Technology for Enhanced Visuals

The new Haier TVs, available in 75-inch and 65-inch sizes, utilize Quantum Dot (QD) technology to deliver striking brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. The TVs offer a peak brightness of 2000 nits and support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for optimal picture quality in various lighting conditions.

Immersive Audio with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos

The M95E series features Harman Kardon speakers with a 2.1-channel subwoofer setup for a robust audio experience. Dolby Atmos and dbx-tv technologies further enhance the audio immersion, creating a theater-like atmosphere in the living room.

Gaming Features and Smart Functionality

Gamers will appreciate the 144Hz high refresh rate screen, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6 support, and various gaming-specific features. The TVs also support Google TV for easy access to streaming content and feature Haier’s HaiSmart interface for smart home integration.

Pricing and Availability

The Haier M95E series QD-Mini LED 4K TVs start at INR 1,35,000 and are available at major retail stores across India. The company offers a 2-year warranty on both models.