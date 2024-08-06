BSH Home Appliances Launches ‘Made-in-India’ High-Capacity Front Load Washing Machines

BSH Home Appliances launches 'Made-in-India' 9kg and 10kg Bosch and Siemens front load washing machines with innovative features like SoftCare Paddle, AntiStain, and AI ActiveWater Plus.

BSH Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of global home appliance leader BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has unveiled its latest line of “Made-in-India” Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines. These 9-10kg capacity machines boast advanced energy efficiency and cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving laundry needs of Indian households.

Growing Demand for High-Capacity Washing Machines

The demand for high-capacity washing machines, particularly 9kg and 10kg models, has seen a significant rise in India. This trend is driven by factors such as weekend washing preferences, the desire to reduce wash cycles, and the need to handle heavier loads like curtains and bedsheets. The market for 9kg front load washing machines grew by over 70% from 2022 to 2023, while the 10kg segment experienced a triple-digit increase.

BSH’s Commitment to Innovation and Quality

BSH Home Appliances, with over 70 years of experience in front load washing machine manufacturing, continues to lead with innovation. The new range of Bosch and Siemens machines is manufactured in India with German standards of quality and design.

Key Features and Benefits

SoftCare Paddle and Drum: Offers a balance of gentle care for delicate fabrics and thorough cleaning for tough stains.

Easy Iron Steam Assist (EISA): Reduces wrinkles by 50% in 23 minutes, eliminating the need for ironing.

AntiStain Technology: Automatically adjusts settings for different stains and fabrics, ensuring effective removal.

AI ActiveWater Plus: Optimizes water and energy consumption based on load size and fabric type.

Pre-Soak Feature: Automates the soaking phase for easier stain removal.

Anti-Tangle and Anti-Wrinkle: Reduces tangling and wrinkles, preserving garment quality.

Foam Detection: Ensures the right amount of detergent is used, enhancing wash quality and saving detergent.

Specialized Wash Options: Includes SuperQuick cycles, Delicates Wash, and Speed Perfect for a full load wash in 60 minutes.

India’s First to Pass TUV Test

These Bosch and Siemens washing machines are the first in India to pass the TUV test, ensuring fabric integrity and color vibrancy even after 50 washes.

Commitment to ‘Make-in-India-for-India’

Saif Khan, MD & CEO of BSH Home Appliances, expressed the company’s commitment to manufacturing in India for the Indian market. To meet the growing demand, BSH has doubled the capacity at its Chennai factory.

Customer Service Excellence

BSH provides comprehensive customer support across India, with customer contact centers, branch service offices, authorized service partners, and trained technicians.